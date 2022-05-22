StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Hold

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
