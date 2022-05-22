StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Hold

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.