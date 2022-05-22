StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

