StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $26.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.