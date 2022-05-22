StockNews.com Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to “Buy”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

