StockNews.com Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

