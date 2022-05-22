STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.71

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 76096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after buying an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

