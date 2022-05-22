Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Sun Country Airlines worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,816 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

SNCY opened at $23.58 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

