Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

