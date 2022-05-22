Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.16

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 11797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

