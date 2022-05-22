Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 5.4%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. 1,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 222,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,790,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,093,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,849,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

