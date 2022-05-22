Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.44 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

