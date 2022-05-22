TCTC Holdings LLC Has $60.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.