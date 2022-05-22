Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,571 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.64 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.