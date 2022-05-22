Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,907 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.