Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,335 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SouthState were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SouthState by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

SSB stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.