Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,991 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

