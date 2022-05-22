Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 757 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $6,396,708 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of VMI opened at $247.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

