Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

