Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

