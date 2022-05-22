Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,719 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

