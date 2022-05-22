Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,948 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NCR were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $257,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1,557.8% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 772,054 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NCR by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 716,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NCR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.45 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

