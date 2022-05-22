Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rogers were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,375,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $259.33 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.67.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.