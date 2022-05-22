Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

