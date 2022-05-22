Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.