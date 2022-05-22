Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOV were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

