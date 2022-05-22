Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AutoNation by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of AN stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

