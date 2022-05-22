Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Balchem were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Balchem by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

