Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA opened at $120.46 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.69 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 408.90%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

