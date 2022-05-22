Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $342,311,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $44,119,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Perrigo by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.14 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

