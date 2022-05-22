Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $995,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 812,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

ACHC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

