Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $998,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

WTFC opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

