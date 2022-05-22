Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

