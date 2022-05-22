Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.