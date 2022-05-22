Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chewy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHWY opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

