Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

