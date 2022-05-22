Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,663 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after purchasing an additional 124,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.