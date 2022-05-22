Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,412 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

