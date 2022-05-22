Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,347 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

