Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 227,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

