Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

