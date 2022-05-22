Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of TK stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
