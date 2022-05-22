Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay (Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.