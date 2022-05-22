Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,562 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

