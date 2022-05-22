Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $70.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $617.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.