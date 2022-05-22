Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.72. 2,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,385,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,794 shares of company stock worth $15,372,239 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

