Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.18

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.18 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Tennant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.