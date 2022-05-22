Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 17207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after acquiring an additional 155,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

