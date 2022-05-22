Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.23

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 10674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.