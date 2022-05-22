Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.23

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 10674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.
The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.