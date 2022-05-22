The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.