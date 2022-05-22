The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Lowered to $61.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.