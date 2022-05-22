The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Macerich worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

