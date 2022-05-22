The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Lowered to $32.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

